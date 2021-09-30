This Week's What If...? May Have Contained A Sneaky Star Wars Crossover

Marvel and Star Wars are two of Disney’s biggest IPs, and it’s inevitable that there have been rumors that they’ll cross over with one another. The official word is that neither Marvel Studios nor Lucasfilm are interested, with Kevin Feige dismissing it out of hand by saying “there’s simply no reason for it”. But a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in this week’s What If…?, ‘What If… Ultron Won’, may have sneaked in a glimpse at a galaxy far, far away.

Towards the end of the episode, there’s a multiverse-spanning battle between Uatu the Watcher and an Infinity Stone-powered Ultron. This sees the pair bashing each other through various universes, with their blows so forceful that they shatter dimensions. And fans have spotted one that bears a suspicious resemblance to the planet Mustafar from Revenge of the Sith.

You might think this could be any lava planet, though it’s difficult to deny that the surrounding buildings look like they could be lifted straight from Star Wars. Adding fuel to the fire is that head writer A.C. Bradley revealed, per The Direct, that Marvel Studios nixed a Luke Skywalker cameo in What If…?:

“I was kind of notorious for trying to get a Star Wars character involved. We did try at one point, but it’s kind of like, ‘Play with the sandbox you were given. We gave you the entire MCU. Run with that’. And, I was like ‘Okay. But still, Luke Skywalker would be an amazing Avenger’.”

Also, this very episode contained a reference to “the Death Star plans”, and we may also have seen a peek at the planet Felucia (although the jury’s out on that one).

It’s unlikely there’ll ever be a full-on crossover adventure in which Rey and Spider-Man team-up, but nods like this may point to the multiverse being bigger than ever imagined. In addition, it may also be worth pointing out that Star Wars and Marvel characters both appeared in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

I don’t think combining these very different franchises is a good idea, but I really enjoy Easter Eggs. And hey, why not have cameos from other Disney-owned IP in What If…?. Marvel x Alien anyone?