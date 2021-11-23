Tiger King already dethroned as most popular show on Netflix

The internet was buzzing when Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness had its second season come out on Nov. 17. Heck, even Joe Exotic’s official cryptocurrency began to soar in value.

However, it seems that the hype for the show is already fizzling out as a new Netflix original is taking over the number one spot — not only for TV shows, but also for the entire platform.

While critics and fans alike have had mixed feelings on the remake — scoring it at 48% and 53% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively — it still seems that Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is the most-watched media on the entire platform in the U.S., according to stats from FlixPatrol.

While it might not feature the wild and wacky antics of Joe Exotic, Cowboy Bebop is a legendary anime series now brought to life with a live-action cast. As the synopsis on Netflix puts it, it features “a ragtag crew of bounty hunters [who chase] down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals.”

“They’ll save the world,” it continues, “for the right price.”

While initial reactions to the remake were poor online, it seems to have picked up a ton of steam as people decide to watch it and decide for themselves whether it’s worthy of praise or scorn.

If you want to check out the new Cowboy Bebop or still haven’t seen the latest season of Tiger King, both are available to stream exclusively on Netflix now.