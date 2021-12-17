Tim Burton and Danny Elfman reunite for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

There are certain movie composer duos that go together like ham and eggs. Spielberg and Williams, Hitchcock and Bernard Herrmann, Ron Howard and James Horner have all left indelible imprints upon the collective eyes and ears of modern moviegoers. And now, another one is reuniting, as iconic director and composer team Tim Burton and Danny Elfman join up for the Addams family spinoff series, Wednesday.

The Burton/Elfman partnership is perhaps one of the greatest of such partnerships with Elfman having composed the score for every project Burton has directed, dating all the way back to his directorial debut, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.

Netflix has announced that the pair will be teaming up for all eight episodes of their new Wednesday Addams series. Elfman will co-write the score along with Emmy-nominated composer Chris Bacon. Burton will direct as well as serve as co-executive producer with Alan Gough and Miles Millar.

Wednesday is a coming-of-age story that will follow the Addams Family daughter as she goes off to high school at the magical Nevermore Academy. Jane the Virgin star Jenna Ortega will portray Wednesday and her parents, Gomez and Morticia, will be played by Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Burton has been involved with several Addams Family projects that never came to fruition. He was initially slated to direct the popular 1991 Addams Family film but when his commitments to Batman Returns became too time-consuming, he was replaced by Barry Sonnenfeld.

Wednesday will premiere sometime next year on Netflix.