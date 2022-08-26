More than a decade after Tim Roth’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Emil Blonksy, AKA Abomination, in The Incredible Hulk, he’s finally getting his own solo character poster following his reappearance in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“Meet #EmilBlonsky aka She-Hulk’s first client aka HUGE conflict of interest” was the caption accompanying the photo on the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.

Technically, Emil has appeared in a Marvel movie poster before, but not in over a decade. In addition, the new image represents the first time the character has gotten a dedicated poster to himself and in his human form, nearest we can tell, not as the oversized creature and Hulk foe known as Abomination.

Abomination previously appeared on a movie poster poised to trade punches with Edward Norton’s iteration of Hulk. Though the 11X17 piece of wall art used to be for sale at Walmart, the item is currently listed as out of stock. But we can still bask in the classic image of the merchandise.

Much has changed since Emil first debuted in the MCU back in 2008. The Incredible Hulk represented just the second movie in the cinematic franchise under new parent company Disney, following the success of the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Iron Man earlier that same year. The Norton-starring The Incredible Hulk also debuted just five years after Eric Bana portrayed Bruce Banner in 2003’s Hulk.

The green gamma ray-affected giant would undergo another casting change with 2012’s The Avengers, where Mark Ruffalo would take up the role of Bruce Banner, and continues to portray the character to this day. Ever since then, fans have wondered whether any of the other characters established in The Incredible Hulk would eventually return in the MCU.

Last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally quenched fans’ thirst for more Hulk characters appearing in the MCU when Roth’s Emil — as Abomination — participated in an underground cage match against Benedict Wong’s Wong. Though Abomination underwent a much-needed character redesign since The Incredible Hulk, he is still portrayed by the magnetic Roth, all these years later, to the delight of fans.

Picking off where The Incredible Hulk left off, Emil is now the client of Bruce Banner’s cousin, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, an attorney representing fellow super-powered individuals.

Check out Emil’s debut in the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus now.