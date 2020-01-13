Titans Season 3 To Feature Barbara Gordon/Oracle In A Major Role

Looks like Barbara Gordon/Oracle will be entering the fray for Titans season 3.

That’s according to sources close to Discussing Film, which indicate that Gordon will feature in a major recurring role. Word is the Powers That Be have already begun casting the net in search of actresses, and it appears Titans season 3 will stay true to Batman: The Killing Joke in that the paralyzed Oracle will take center stage as Commissioner of the GCPD following the passing of her late father, James Gordon.

Another important tidbit in this scoop: DC is reportedly keen to cast an actress who uses a wheelchair for the coveted role. Indeed, it shouldn’t take long before new information comes to light, given the third season of Titans is scheduled to begin filming in Toronto, Canada on March 30th – presumably ahead of a premiere in the latter stages of 2020. Or early 2021, depending on scheduling.

One way or another, the addition of Barbara Gordon/Oracle will no doubt please fans of the DC series, which continues to go from strength to strength following its premiere in 2018.

What began as an overly gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise has matured into a genuinely compelling drama, and we can’t wait to regroup with Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth, and the rest of the gang as they work to prevent a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth

Still no word as to when Titans season 3 will debut, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on DC’s dysfunctional family of heroes as more information comes to light. For now, though, tell us, what do you make of the news that Barabara Gordon/Oracle will hold a major recurring role in the upcoming season? Sound off in the usual place down below.