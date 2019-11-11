Titans Renewed For Season 3 On DC Universe

The TV Gods have spoken: Titans will return for a third season on the DC Universe streaming service, effectively future-proofing the edgy superhero series far into 2020.

Today’s renewal comes just as Titans ramps up for an explosive finale to season 2, which kicked off its 13-episode run back in September. No word yet on how long season 3 will be, but we imagine the Powers That Be will stick to the tried-and-tested 13-episode template when Titans‘ third installment arrives in the fall of 2020.

With Esai Morales now smack bang in the middle of the action, the DC Universe series is really beginning to find its stride – just as well, too, given the ill-fated Swamp Thing series. Among the TV Titans are Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy and Conor Leslie as Wonder Girl.

News of a season 3 order for Titans will surely allay fears that DC Universe’s crown jewel was in danger of being canceled. Let’s not forget that WarnerMedia is prepping for the launch of HBO Max, which has already impacted the rollout of Doom Patrol. It’s arguably the most surreal and subversive addition to the DC Universe roster, but under WarnerMedia, season 2 will adhere to a deal that co-opts the brand for HBO Max. So it’s not a DC Universe exclusive, strictly speaking.

It’s certainly an interesting wrinkle in today’s story, but at least for now, Titans and its immediate future are safe. Look for Titans season 3 to arrive on DC Universe late next year. In the meantime, we still have the tail-end of season 2 to enjoy, which continues this Friday, November 15th, with the penultimate episode, “E.L._.O.”