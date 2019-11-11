The Main Villain Of Titans Season 3 Has Been Revealed

With its second season drawing to a close, we should be about to receive some concrete updates on the future of DC Universe’s Titans very soon. The good news is that the series looks to be set to survive for another year, as We Got This Covered has heard some new details on who the main villain of season 3 will be.

Our sources – the same ones who told us Dick would make the switch to Nightwing this year, and that a Green Lantern show is in development, both of which turned out to be true – have informed us that Blackfire, Starfire’s evil sister, will serve as the big bad of the next run of Titans. Of course, Blackfire AKA Komand’r recently made her debut on the show in season 2’s ninth episode, “Atonement,” as played by Damaris Lewis. Only briefly appearing in person via hologram, the episode established Blackfire as a fierce threat, with it revealed that she had killed her’s and Kory’s parents in order to seize the throne of their homeworld, Tamaran.

We’ve also been told that Lex Luthor will turn up in a villainous capacity – natch – in season 3. Superman’s nemesis has yet to show himself on the series, but his presence has been keenly felt in season 2. After all, Superboy owes half his genes to Lex and in the episode “Conner,” he went to visit Lionel Luthor, Lex’s father, in Smallville to learn more about his “dad.” Lex’s role on Titans has been in the planning for a long time, too, so it’s no surprise to hear he’ll finally make his debut soon.

Lex will be the second prominent Arrowverse villain to play a key role on Titans as well, following Esai Morales’ portrayal of Deathstroke in season 2. Morales’ depiction of Slade Wilson has been widely praised by fans for being either just as good as Arrow‘s Manu Bennett, or even possibly better, so hopefully the Titans version of Luthor will be a winner. Likewise, Blackfire should be a strong antagonist and allow Anna Diop to get some juicy material as Kory.

Titans continues with episode 2×11 “E.L._.O.” on November 15th on DC Universe. Don’t miss it.