‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4

Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before.

The DC Titans Twitter account posted a video of Thwaites being interviewed on New York Living where he reveals some details about the upcoming season. Conner Kent (Joshua Orpin) wants to meet his father and it’ll take them to Metropolis and come across a supernatural villain who obliterates the team and leaves them licking their wounds.

a lil taste of what's to come… #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/fu7rBHsgHM — DC Titans @ NYCC (@DCTitans) October 7, 2022

Thwaites is most assuredly talking about the new villains joining the show in season four, Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente). They will be part of the Cult of Blood, and from the sounds of things, the Titans will be having a hard time defeating them.

With this being a battle of dark magic, it’s also likely that the Titans’ mystic Raven (Teagan Croft), will be involved. In the comic books, the Cult of Blood wanted to summon Trigon to this world who’s Raven’s interdimensional demon father. He appeared in season one, and it’s possible he could make another return.

Thwaites also mentioned Conner Kent who’s a clone of both Lex Luther (Titus Welliver) and Superman. At New York Comic Con 2022, the Titans S.T.A.R. Labs booth showed a letter sent from Clark Kent expressing the desire to meet with him, so that’s likely the cause for the trip. But with Lex Luthor’s ambitions, he’ll likely get in the way and try to pull the boy over to his side.

More details for S4! A letter from Clark to Conner? Interesting… #DCTitans #DCatNYCC pic.twitter.com/OxKm22C7T2 — DC on HBO Max Podcast @NYCC (@DCHBOMaxPodcast) October 7, 2022

Titans season four will crossover Stargirl in the first DC TV crossover since the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths in 2020. Stargirl actress, Brec Bassinger took a behind-the-scenes photo to confirm it, and fans spotted Blue Valley High School (Stargirl’s school) on the set. How these shows will crossover has yet to be determined, but it’s safe to assume the threat will be big enough to warrant the event.

Titans season four will stream on HBO Max Nov. 2022.