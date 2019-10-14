TNT To Air Supernatural Marathon This Halloween

Now that we’re almost halfway through the month of October, I’m reasonably certain that most of us here have been celebrating the Halloween season in style. In my opinion, there’s nothing quite like this time of year, as I, too, love seeing the leaves changing color and indulging in donuts and cider from time to time.

But if you’re not watching your share of horror movies this month, well, then you’re just doing October wrong. Call me crazy, but I’d rather watch A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors for the millionth time rather than wear a sweater declaring how much I love pumpkin spice lattes (I actually hate coffee, in case you were wondering).

When it comes to the day of Halloween specifically, plans may vary from person to person. Those of you with kids will likely take them trick-or-treating, whereas the rest may attend a party of some sort. But if you elect to stay at home, then there’s a good chance a horror marathon will be on your agenda.

Obligatory as it seems to watch something from the Halloween film franchise on Halloween itself, TNT has presented another option that works just as well. You see, they’ll be airing numerous classic episodes from the long-running Supernatural from 10 am to 7 pm, Eastern.

Having gone over the episodes to air for myself, I must compliment the network on their choices. It’s great seeing that some of my all-time favorites, like “Changing Channels” and “The French Mistake,” made the cut, both of which are likewise appreciated by series star Jared Padalecki. And appropriately enough, the epic crossover that was “Scoobynatural” will cap off the event.

So, without further ado, here’s the complete list of episodes included in the marathon, their synopses, and times they will air:

Thursday, October 31: Episode 3.03 – “Bad Day at Black Rock” 10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. ET/PT Sam and Dean come in contact with a rabbit’s foot that gives them good luck until a thief steals it from Sam, giving him bad luck. His bad luck continues when he’s kidnapped by the mentor of a hunter who believes he still has his powers. Episode 3.11 – “The Mystery Spot” 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. ET/PT Dean is killed after looking into a case about the disappearance of a man with Sam. The next morning, Sam is shocked to find Dean alive and is hit with the realization he is reliving the day before. Episode 3.13 – “Ghostfacers” 12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. ET/PT While investigating Morton Mansion, Sam and Dean become inadvertent participants in a new reality show named Ghostfacers. As events turn deadly and the team are trapped, the investigation becomes a battle to survive until morning. Episode 4.05 – “Monster Movie” 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. ET/PT Sam and Dean investigate a town plagued with monsters from classic black-and-white horror movies. Episode 4.06 – “Yellow Fever” 2:00p.m.-3:00p.m. ET/PT Sam and Dean investigate the deaths of several men who seemingly died of fright. Dean becomes infected with it starting as anxiety then leading to a full-blown terror which ends in death. Sam and Bobby race against time to save Dean. Episode 5.08 – “Changing Channels” 3:00p.m.-4:00p.m. ET/PT Dean and Sam find themselves mystically trapped in a series of real-life TV shows and there appears to be no escape. They believe their old enemy the Trickster is responsible but discover someone or something else is involved.

Episode 6.15 – “The French Mistake” 4:00p.m.-5:00p.m. ET/PT Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe, where they are actors on a TV show called Supernatural and are named Jared Padalecki and Jense Ackles, and they must avoid an angelic hit man who is pursuing them. Episode 8.08 – “Hunter Heroici” 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. ET/PT Castiel joins Sam and Dean as a hunter, and together, they investigate a series of small-town murders wherein each of them resembles a cartoon death. Episode 13.16 – “ScoobyNatural” 6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. ET/PT Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo; and they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

When it comes to new episodes of Supernatural, you can catch those on Thursday nights on The CW – but just not on October 31st itself. Right now, it appears as though Sam and Dean Winchester have been given the night off.