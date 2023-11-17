Toby Aromolaran addresses the drama with Cely Vazquez on ‘Love Island Games’

Despite premiering earlier this month on Peacock, the Love Island Games line-up is already dramatically dwindling down…

With islanders like Liberty Poole, Lisa Celander, Curtis Pritchard, and more leaving the villa the past few days, some have had more devastating departures than others, with one of the most tear-jerking exits of the beloved competition series coming from Toby Aromolaran, who was eliminated during the episode this past Friday (November 10).

For those who are unfamiliar with how Love Island Games works, the hit competition show brings together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island, giving former contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Despite Toby hitting it off with the stunning Cely Vazquez on day one, their relationship began to get rocky when two hot new bombshells arrived on day six– Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel. With Eyal choosing to couple up with Cely and Georgia choosing to couple up with Toby upon their arrival, the two lovebirds were separated from one another after just one week in the villa. Drama ensued.

When Georgia accidentally revealed to all of the remaining islanders that Toby thought Cely was “faking” her feelings during the time they were together (something which Toby told Georgia in confidence), Cely was left heartbroken knowing that she had hurt her former partner. Reassuring Toby that her feelings were as true just moments before he departed from Fiji, Toby was left in a state of shock, admitting in an exclusive interview with PopCulture that he was “still confused about that whole matter even up until the end of the show, leaving the villa still thinking about it.”

In the same interview, Toby revealed where he and Cely stand now. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via Peacock

Despite Toby living in the United Kingdom and Cely living in the United States, the former got a chance to chat with the latter during a recent trip to Los Angeles, where the duo was able to clear the air once and for all. Turns out it was all a matter of miscommunication!

“I spoke to her there… Now I realize what happened, where we went wrong, what we could have done,” Toby revealed, before admitting that “everything’s squashed” and the duo is now on good terms.

If things do not work out between Cely and Eyal, could these two lovebirds rekindle their romance in the future? Only time will tell…

To see how the rest of the season plays out, despite Toby Aromolaran being out of the villa for good, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.