Tom Hiddleston Asks Marvel To Save Daredevil

It’s been almost a year now since the Daredevil Netflix show was officially canceled, which has proven to be more than enough time for most fans to accept that the decision to axe Matt Murdock’s TV series isn’t going to be reversed anytime soon. But while the social media backlash to last November’s news isn’t as intense as it once was, the #SaveDaredevil movement continues to let their outrage be heard, and has even found a surprising new supporter in one Tom Hiddleston.

The Loki actor recently starred opposite Daredevil actor Charlie Cox in a Broadway adaptation of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal. Perhaps their collaboration has made Hiddleston more sympathetic to the cause, because in a new video shared by the official #SaveDaredevil Twitter account, the star of the upcoming Loki show can be seen turning to the camera to utter the simple slogan, “Save Daredevil.”

As you may recall, Daredevil was one of several Marvel Television shows to fall victim to a sudden purge of Netflix content last year and early this year, which also claimed Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher. Since then, there’s been no official news on what’s to become of any of these properties, though the push to bring back Matt Murdock and his peers has garnered support from both fans and cast members.

At the same time, it’s clear that we’re about to enter a new era for small-screen Marvel adventures, centered on a fresh wave of MCU TV shows headed for Disney Plus. Hiddleston himself is getting in on the action with the Loki solo series, but first, we’ll find out if Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes can start this venture off on the right foot when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in the fall of 2020.