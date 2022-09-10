Tom Hiddleston drops ‘Loki’ season 2 details at D23

As the first (and so far only) live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be awarded a second season, not to mention the project that first introduced the Multiverse Saga’s big bad in Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror, Loki is returning to the small screen facing huge pressure and expectation.

Director Kate Herron may not be returning, but Moon Knight duo and acclaimed independent filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are more than suitable replacements. While the answer to whether or not Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius gets his jet ski moment is undoubtedly the single biggest question we have going into season 2, the D23 Expo has nonetheless offered up several notable non-aquatic tidbits.

One of the surprising (but fantastic) new additions to the cast is Ke Huy Quan, following up from his resurgent turn in the incredible Everything Everywhere All at Once, and we can’t wait to see how he factors into the weird and wonderful world of Loki as his recent career renaissance continues.

Hiddleston teases that war is coming to the multiverse, so at least we know that season 2 will be picking up right from where the opening batch of episodes left off, with Kang the Conqueror set to pick up the slack following the murder of his variant He Who Remains. He’s back with the TVA and being pulled through time, which more than likely isn’t going to end well.

By the time Loki’s sophomore run of episodes lands on streaming, the Multiverse Saga is going to be in full swing, which puts the Asgardian trickster and his cohorts in a fascinating position. The first season cracked the door to alternate realities open, but they’ve since been booted wide open, and there’s going to be a lot more questions than answers hovering over the show by the time the God of Michief makes his latest comeback.