Tom Hiddleston returning for season 2 of his other smash hit TV series

Hot off the back of all-but-confirmed return of Tom Hiddleston’s iconic Marvel character Loki in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it looks like the star will also be returning to fill the boots of Jonathan Pine in a second season of The Night Manager.

A project codenamed Steelworks is set to begin shooting later this year across London and South America, which Deadline believes to be the second season of the hit Prime Video and BBC series, and part of a two-season order which is yet to be greenlit.

A second season of The Night Manager has been a long time coming, with the first having finished its run way back in 2016, though it was originally going to be a standalone six-part miniseries. Rumors of a second season first started to circulate back in 2017. The story is rumored to be picking up in the present day, with Hiddleston’s character Jonathan Pine learning of Richard Roper’s death.

For the uninitiated, The Night Manager’s first season followed Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo, who gets pulled back into his former life to infiltrate the inner circle of a notorious arms dealer. It also stars Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Olivia Colman, among others.

For the time being, you can catch The Night Manager’s first season on Prime Video. Or if you’re just there for Tom Hiddleston, you can always go ahead and rewatch his time-bending extra-dimensional escapades in Loki over on Disney Plus.