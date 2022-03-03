Tom Hiddleston says he’s only Loki’s temporary torchbearer

It’s been eleven years since Tom Hiddleston made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Loki in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, but fans haven’t shown even the slightest signs of getting tired of the actor’s Asgardian trickster.

Not only has he been one of the franchise’s most popular recurring favorites, he’s also the star of the first (and so far only) live-action Disney Plus series to have been renewed for a second season. In short; nobody wants the God of Mischief to go anywhere for a good while yet, but Hiddleston has once again hinted that he won’t be wearing the horns forever.

During a panel for the reality-bending series hosted by the Royal Television Society (via Variety), the leading man and key variant teased that he only sees himself as a temporary custodian of the role.

“I’m a temporary torchbearer. I’ve always thought that. It’s a great role. It’s an archetype, the trickster god, the agent of chaos. I’m just here interpreting that for the time being. Loki has been here for centuries and will be here for centuries more and I’m just stepping into that silhouette for now.”

In fairness, plenty of other names did drop by as variants throughout Loki‘s initial six-episode run, with Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant’s versions in particular garnering a sizeable following of their own. For most MCU enthusiasts, though, there’s only one true Loki, and the day Hiddleston bows out will be a very sad one indeed.