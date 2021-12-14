Tom Hiddleston shares his thoughts on Loki finally becoming a hero

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been on a wild ride throughout his decade as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though a popular meme has reduced the Odinson’s tenure to a simple case of him either being killed off or messing with the Tesseract, which does admittedly sum up all of his appearances so far.

However, the Disney Plus series bearing his name had a huge impact on not just the God of Mischief, but the franchise as a whole. The Season 1 finale introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, the guardian of the Citadel at the End of Time, who was the only being preventing all-out multiversal war.

Of course, he was swiftly stabbed through the heart by Sylvie, which is set to cause untold chaos across Phase Four’s film and television slate. One of the byproducts of that revelation is that Loki is finally a genuine good guy for the first time ever, something Hiddleston addressed in an interview with Variety.

“I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles. They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be. He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him.”

Loki has always been one of the MCU’s most popular and beloved supporting players, but now that he’s a hero with his own TV show, it’s an entirely different set of circumstances for both Hiddleston and his horned alter ego, one that we’re excited to see play out.