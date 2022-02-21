Tom Welling offers update on ‘Smallville’ animated series

Few shows can boast of a decade-long run span like Smallville. The coming-of-age superhero series, based on the DC character Superman, ran from 2001 until 2011.

Tom Welling, who starred as Clark Kent in the series, announced last year that he and his co-star Michael Rosenbaum were developing an animated series revival.

Recently, on a Smallville Panel at the Fan Expo Convention in Vancouver, Welling updated fans on the progress of the animated series. Here’s what he had to say:

We’re working on animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [Season 10] and, again, telling our own story and our vision is that we get Erica… It might be tough to get Allison … But even Sam Jones III [who played Pete Ross] and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we’ve already been into this.

He further added that the animation is ready to go, but Alfred Gough and Miles Millar were busy working on Wednesday, the upcoming Netflix series:

We’ve already gotten animation, we just don’t have the stories yet because Al and Miles are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we’re going to do this. I want to be Clark’s voice, I want Erica to be Lois’ voice, that’s going to be the fun of it. I think there’s a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that’s individual and new and call it a Multiverse thing. But let’s see where it goes, and it’ll be fun so yeah.

Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane in the series, joined Wellington, and he has previously admitted to wanting more cast members from the original series to return for the animated series. There’s no official word on when we can expect the new take on Smallville.