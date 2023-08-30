‘Totally ridiculous fan theory that will almost certainly never happen. I love it’: Time-slipping in ‘Loki’ season 2 is already throwing up some hypothetical gems

The hype surrounding Loki‘s upcoming new season keeps mounting, and while they anxiously wait for it to drop, fans might as well keep busy. How, you ask? By analyzing its glorious first trailer, of course, and coming up with ideas for how season two will play out.

There have been plenty of fan theories floating around since the trailer landed online. Granted, some are more reality-shattering than others, but most of them provide us with some serious food for thought, as is the case with the most recent theory to come out of the r/MarvelStudios subreddit.

Judging by the trailer, it’s clear that Loki will be struggling with time-slipping, being constantly zapped into various places and moments in time. Now, think about it. What objects did we see introduced in season one that allows for the exact same thing but in a controlled manner? That’s right, the TemPads are used by TVA agents. This could mean that if the God of Mischief ever learns how to tame his time-slipping, he may become the key to ending Kang the Conqueror’s reign of terror.

As for what provoked the time-slipping in the first place, well, that’s an answer we’ll surely have once the show returns to Disney Plus. For now, though, there’s one particular guess that is resonating with fans: “Loki is no longer subject to the rules of time after visiting the citadel at the end of time.” It would make sense, wouldn’t it? And it’d be a perfect way to milk the character’s visit to the citadel for all it’s worth.

The icing on the cake? Introducing a new struggle for the protagonist to contend with and then use in his favor would be an incredibly satisfactory storyline. Sadly, perhaps for that exact reason, we may not get any of this.

As another redditor so graciously put it, this feels like a “totally ridiculous fan theory that will almost certainly never happen. I love it.” I think I speak for most Loki fans when I say that we’d love it too. And that will be our cross to bear if season two takes a completely different route.

Recently, Marvel’s Disney Plus installments have been nothing but disappointment, so it makes total sense for viewers to distrust that its writers could pull off something of this magnitude. On the other hand, Loki is easily among the best shows to come out of the streaming platform, so there is hope yet.

Loki season two debuts on Disney Plus on Oct. 6.