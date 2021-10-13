Trans Employee Reinstated at Netflix Following Dave Chappelle Controversy

Netflix has reinstated Terra Field and two other employees who attended an executive-level meeting without invitation after being publicly critical of Comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer.



Field, a trans employee at the company, took to Twitter earlier this week in the wake of The Closer’s debut on the streaming service to criticize the special for “the harm that content like this does to the trans community” and included an extensive list of trans women of color who were murdered in 2021. Field and two fellow employees subsequently attended the company’s quarterly business review meeting without invitation, prompting Netflix to suspend them.

Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting. I've included the statement I requested below.



I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I'm at. At the very least, I feel vindicated. pic.twitter.com/lYxemYgRkJ — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 13, 2021

Field’s suspension prompted fierce backlash online, with some alleging hypocrisy on Netflix’s part after previous statements from the company expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, though Netflix denied Field’s suspension had anything to do with their Twitter thread criticizing The Closer. Field announced they were reinstated in a tweet on Wednesday evening which included an email from Netflix explaining the decision.



Following an investigation of the incident, Netflix concluded that Field did not join the meeting with any ill intent and was likely under the impression that it was a meeting they would be allowed to attend.



Chappelle’s special drew criticism after its release for the comedian’s comments regarding the trans community. In the special, Chappelle says “gender is a fact” and expresses support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who has faced scrutiny over statements some have criticized as transphobic.