True Terror With Robert Englund Hits Travel Channel On March 18th

In need of some good ol’ horror content to tide you over during the Coronavirus lockdown? We’ve got you covered.

Or more specifically, Travel Channel has you covered, as it’s been announced that the six-part True Terror With Robert Englund will premiere on Wednesday, March 18th at 10pm EST. And you won’t want to miss this one.

Presented by the horror legend that is Robert Englund – famous for playing iconic slasher Freddy Krueger all throughout the Elm Street series – True Terror does exactly what it says on the tin, in that it sees Englund recount all sorts of spooky stories involving mythical creatures and long-forgotten monsters. Stories that, in the eyes of the Travel Channel, are so terrifying, they must be true…

Here’s the official full logline of what’s to come:

In each episode, Englund uses his ominous tones and creepy charisma to masterfully weave together a trilogy of spine-tingling tales, guided by newspaper accounts and layered with commentary from historians and experts that prove that truth is always stranger than fiction.

Stranger than fiction, indeed. While horror fans are no doubt pining for a potential Elm Street reboot – with Robert Englund back in the mix as the fearsome Freddy – Travel Channel’s upcoming six-parter ought to sate the appetite for some spooky Englund-centric content.

And it all begins with “Twisted Relationships” this Wednesday, in which a North Carolina storekeeper who is tormented by a prophetic countdown to his doom. Other episodes will follow a New Orleans teenager trapped inside a waking nightmare, unable to save himself from a horrific fate, as well as an Atlanta police station that finds itself between the crosshairs of a deranged killer. Oh, and is if that wasn’t enough, a vengeful spirit begins stalking the corridors.

This Wednesday, the Dream Demon switches gears to uncover the “dark shadows of our nation’s history.” Look for True Terror With Robert Englund to begin its six-episode run at 10pm EST on March 18th.