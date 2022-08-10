Trust us, you’re not the only one who finds the ‘Stranger Things’ subtitles hilarious

Believe it or not, subtitles are in fashion nowadays; whether it’s due to the popularization of foreign language films after the Parasite sweep in 2019, audio mixing skills becoming more and more sparse, or the average viewer just being unable to hear anything over the loud crunch of potato chips, it seems more and more people are defaulting to subtitles as time goes on.

And it’s none other than the Netflix darling Stranger Things giving us yet another reason to say yes to closed captions; as several users on r/StrangerThings have pointed out, some of the audio descriptions woven into the sci-fi drama’s subtitles are some of the most gut-busting material available.

One redditor showcased this hilarious mashup to get the ball rolling, taking a still from one of the Victor Creel scenes in Stranger Things 4 whose audio description reads “sinister music overlaid with jaunty big band music.” The absurdity of what that might sound like speaks for itself.

It led to some responders heaping praise on the production team of Stranger Things, with others arguing that they almost certainly aren’t getting paid enough for the joy they’ve brought to so many viewers.

Other users countered with their own examples, with some of them branching out into other shows in order to track down the single perfect subtitle throughout all ficiton.

And it all led up to a Stranger Things subtitle mashup that no one asked for or deserves, but is nevertheless thankful for, we assume.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix, so why not continue the hunt for the apex caption from the comfort of your living room?