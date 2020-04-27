Charlie turned up, scratched some records, and has now been given his marching orders by Netflix.

Variety reports today that the Idris Elba-fronted music drama, Turn Up Charlie, has been canned after just one season. The comedy, which featured Elba as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, managed to carve out a loyal audience after it premiered on Netflix last year. Be that as it may, it looks like Turn Up Charlie is less of a DJ sensation and more of a one-hit-wonder.

Idris Elba originally created the series alongside Gary Reich, and delivered a pretty entertaining performance as the eponymous Charlie, whose unlikely friendship with problem-child Sara became the beating heart of the show.

Per Netflix:

Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season. We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.

Now that news has broke, fans of Turn Up Charlie have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints, though it’s fair to say that not everyone was disappointed by Netflix’s decision.

Whatever the case, it’s a far cry from the gripping drama of Luther, which managed to keep viewers rooted on the edge of their seats for five seasons and 20 episodes. Turn Up Charlie? Not so much. Still, here’s a brief snippet of some of the fan reactions echoing off the walls of the Internet:

I think @netflix needs to do a #TurnUpCharlie season 2, don't you think @idriselba? — Lou, The Big Mac 🧢 (@GallifreyKid) April 23, 2020

Just heard about @idriselba's #TurnUpCharlie being cancelled. Hey, since it's my 50th #Birthday, can you uncancel it for my present @netflix? — Indeliblefink (@IndelibleFink) April 26, 2020

This makes me sad. I really enjoyed that show. 😕 — M Binder 🇺🇸 (@agilkees) April 27, 2020

Man, I actually enjoyed the show.. — ghost child. (@CLAXXS) April 27, 2020

Would’ve watched a second season. — Lewis Kent (@LouisMeynadier) April 27, 2020

I would 100% watch another season. It's great to marathoning — Müller (@tweetsdomuller) April 27, 2020

This sucks! @netflixca is like turning into a online streaming that you can't trust and what's worse not listening to its viewers its AUDIENCE of Netflix Originals. The good ones are never renewed!! THANK GOD some of my fav long run shows are not in their hands!!!! — KRYSTAL (@KrystalKGWR) April 27, 2020

So, that’s that: Turn Up Charlie will forever be remembered as a flash in the Netflix pan. The Idris Elba-starring drama, which spanned just eight episodes in total, won’t be returning for a second series. We can, however, look forward to Elba appearing alongside Task Force X when James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad slams into theaters next summer – providing it isn’t hit with a COVID-related delay, of course.