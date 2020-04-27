Home / tv

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Idris Elba’s Turn Up Charlie And Viewers Aren’t Happy

By 40 mins ago
x

Charlie turned up, scratched some records, and has now been given his marching orders by Netflix.

Variety reports today that the Idris Elba-fronted music drama, Turn Up Charlie, has been canned after just one season. The comedy, which featured Elba as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, managed to carve out a loyal audience after it premiered on Netflix last year. Be that as it may, it looks like Turn Up Charlie is less of a DJ sensation and more of a one-hit-wonder.

Idris Elba originally created the series alongside Gary Reich, and delivered a pretty entertaining performance as the eponymous Charlie, whose unlikely friendship with problem-child Sara became the beating heart of the show.

Per Netflix:

Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season. We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.

Turn Up Charlie

Now that news has broke, fans of Turn Up Charlie have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints, though it’s fair to say that not everyone was disappointed by Netflix’s decision.

Whatever the case, it’s a far cry from the gripping drama of Luther, which managed to keep viewers rooted on the edge of their seats for five seasons and 20 episodes. Turn Up Charlie? Not so much. Still, here’s a brief snippet of some of the fan reactions echoing off the walls of the Internet:

So, that’s that: Turn Up Charlie will forever be remembered as a flash in the Netflix pan. The Idris Elba-starring drama, which spanned just eight episodes in total, won’t be returning for a second series. We can, however, look forward to Elba appearing alongside Task Force X when James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad slams into theaters next summer – providing it isn’t hit with a COVID-related delay, of course.

Source: Variety

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...