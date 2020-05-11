Watch: Twilight Zone Season 2 Trailer Invites You Back To The Next Dimension

Horror filmmaker Jordan Peele – who many people had already called the modern-day Rod Serling – rebooted legendary sci-fi/supernatural anthology show The Twilight Zone last year, and the result was a hit for CBS All Access. Season 2 is now on the way and this new trailer promises that Peele, in his dual role as exec producer and narrator, will take us back to that eerie other dimension that’s not so different from our own for 10 more cautionary tales of terror.

Following on from the first season’s star-studded cast, season 2 has likewise assembled a number of big names to lead the various episodes. These include Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata and Damon Wayans Jr.

The creatives behind the camera are just as impressive, too. Though he didn’t author any season 1 episodes himself, Peele did pen the script for a season 2 installment titled “Downtime” – this is the one featuring Baccarin that’s prominently teased in the trailer. Elsewhere, Gretel & Hansel‘s Osgood Perkins wrote and directed “You Might Also Like,” Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) helmed “Ovation” and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless) directed the season opener, “8.”

We don’t have any synopses for the individual episodes yet, but this brief description released alongside the trailer teases “the next dimension” and reveals that the show returns at the end of June.

“Discover the next dimension. The modern reimagining of The Twilight Zone, from Jordan Peele, is back. Stream all episodes of the new season of The Twilight Zone June 25 only on CBS All Access.

Prepare to re-enter The Twilight Zone when season 2 kicks off on CBS All Access in just over six weeks.