Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts

Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor.

Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in new Netflix number one TV series Devil in Ohio which has toppled competitors like Partner Track, The Sandman, and High Heat.

Starring Bones alum Emily Deschanel, Color Out of Space’s Madeleine Arthur, Why Women Kill’s Sam Jager, and one-time Bones star Gerardo Celasco, the new limited series has clearly fulfilled the desires of worldwide audiences who’ve been thirsting for more supernatural drama after season four of Stranger Things and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

The show is set in the cornfields of Ohio, where a small-town psychiatrist takes in a young girl who has abandoned a cult. Things don’t go well and the duo go on the run, where we quickly learn there’s more to this situation than meets the eye.

However, while Devil in Ohio is captivating Netflix viewers, critics have been less impressed and it sits at a middling 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even worse off are the audience reviews, with just 33 percent approval. But with just eight episodes, it’s hardly a big commitment for those searching for a scary series full of satanic cult action.

Devil in Ohio is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and was based on a book of the same name by Daria Polatin, who also serves as the showrunner for the adaptation.