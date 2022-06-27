Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ character posters revealed

New character posters for Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru from Obi-Wan Kenobi just dropped. Both Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprised their roles from the Star Wars prequels to play young Luke Skywalker’s (Grant Freely) protectors in the Disney Plus series, and because of this, the Lars family plays a major part in saving the galaxy.

Star Wars shared the two posters on Twitter and they follow the same theme as the show’s previous character posters. The left side of their faces shows drifting sand and the twin suns of their home planet Tattoine — except inside the bigger sun looks to be a silhouette of their adopted son, Luke.

The series begins with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) watching young Luke Skywalker pretend to pilot a vehicle from afar. When he confronts Owen about training Luke in the ways of the Jedi, he’s met with a snappy comeback about how it didn’t work out so well for his previous Padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Despite their differences, both parties want what’s best for Luke and the show gave viewers more insight into Owen and Beru’s pure intentions. By the end of the series, Obi-Wan and the Lars’ come to an agreement after a harrowing situation that could’ve ended badly for the future savior of the galaxy.

The finale spurred a lot of emotions from fans, including Rosario Dawson who was heartbroken after watching Obi-Wan Kenobi. Dawson will be starring in Ahsoka as the titular character, and there are rumors that Christensen could reprise his role in the series given their Clone Wars history.

There’s a lot of conversation about continuing the series for another season given the show’s success. It’s currently unclear if it’ll happen, but with McGregor seemingly interested in the idea, there could be more adventures ahead for the hero.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming on Disney Plus.