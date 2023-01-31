Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 is being review-bombed for obvious reasons

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have blown everyone away with their performances in episode three of The Last of Us. In the game, we meet Bill as a Doomsday prepper who’s rigged his town with explosives, though only attentive players will figure out that he’s gay and may not even spot the corpse of his former lover Frank at the close of the chapter. The show put that front and center, giving us a beautiful love story with a gut-punch ending.

The result was an episode that’s already being discussed for Emmy consideration, with Offerman’s prickly and tender performance near-universally praised by audiences and critics. Depressingly and all-too predictably, there are those who see a gay romance onscreen and rush to the internet to spit some bile.

A glance at “Long Long Time” on IMDb sees a clear split in user ratings. 55.8 percent of users have given it a perfect 10, while 21 percent have given it a rock-bottom one-star review. Negative user reviews say it’s “political propaganda,” that it’s full of “disgusting sexual scenes” (a kiss and a bit of cuddling?!), and incorrectly complain it’s not faithful to the game.

Honestly, leaving aside the gay romance, you’d think conservatives might appreciate a gun-toting survivalist with a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag on display being treated as a serious character. Not to mention Bill is quickly proved absolutely right for mistrusting the government and hoarding weapons in his basement.

If you’re turned off because of Bill being gay you have our sympathy, as this was easily one of the most inspiring and heartbreaking romances we’ve seen on the small screen for quite some time.

If the remaining episodes of the first season can get even close to this level of quality, we’re in for a real treat.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO.