‘Vikings’ star becomes the latest name to join HBO Max’s ‘Dune’ prequel

If you’re both a Dune and Vikings fan, today’s your lucky day – Ragnar Lothbrok himself, Travis Fimmel has joined the cast of the upcoming Dune prequel series for HBO Max, titled Dune: The Sisterhood.

Production on the series is kicking off in earnest this month following a lengthy period of development. Fimmel joins fellow cast members Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma, among others.

Dune Character Posters Tease The Delayed Sci-Fi Epic 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Fimmell will be playing a character named Desmond Hart, who is reportedly a charismatic and enigmatic soldier who seeks to gain favor with the Emperor at the expense of the sisterhood, reports Variety.

The Vikings star is also known for his role as Marcus in Raised by Wolves, and is quite the busy man going into the future – being set to appear in El Tonto, Black Snow, Boy Swallows Universe, Tau Ceti Four, and Rust.

Dune: The Sisterhood will be set over 10,000 years before the ascent of Paul Atreides, and follows the establishment of the Bene Gesserit sect.

The adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune as well as the various projects surrounding it have found quite the audience over time, including Heidi Klum who celebrated the franchise with a grotesque costume over Halloween.

Dune part one grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run and was well received by both audiences and critics, respectively sitting on a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83 percent and 90 percent.

The 2021 film Dune: Part One is getting its sequel, relatively quickly in Hollywood terms, here’s everything we know about Dune: Part Two ahead of its Nov. 3, 2023 release date.