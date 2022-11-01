Heidi Klum gives her best ‘Dune: Part Two’ audition with a grotesque Halloween costume

Move over Elvira —there’s a new Halloween queen in town. Reality TV star and model Heidi Klum debuted a grotesque and lifelike worm costume that reminds some people of the sci-fi epic Dune.

Seriously, this is one that needs to be seen to be believed. Klum is completely unrecognizable in the costume, which looked incredibly difficult to maneuver. Her husband Tom Kaulitz appeared with her dressed as a fisherman that hooked her on a line.

Klum appeared at her yearly Halloween party (she didn’t have one the past two years due to COVID) and debuted the eye-catching look. The costume has ridges, no arms, a curved head, and an exceptionally long tail.

Her entire body was covered except her eyes and mouth, and you could kinda see her sneakers underneath at times.

While there was no explicit mention of the movie Dune, plenty of people saw the parallels. In the Dune universe, there are gargantuan sandworms that roam the desert. In the fourth book of the series (which hasn’t been covered in film before), God Emperor Leto II Atreides becomes a huge worm.

People had jokes.

Heidi Klum is reportedly in talks to play Leto II in ‘God Emperor of Dune’ (2053) pic.twitter.com/sCLnpQvEAA — Wiosna Pustyni (@Atrydka) November 1, 2022

Heidi Klum dressing up as God Emperor Leto II was not on anyone’s bingo card. #dune pic.twitter.com/dLpWEtFpjG — The Dude Of Dune (@ElDunerino) November 1, 2022

If we ever get to "God Emperor of #Dune" it seems that @heidiklum is set to play the title role! 🤣 https://t.co/PDIgn4fnoc — DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) November 1, 2022

replacing the sandworms in dune w heidi klum worm costume in my brain — placid dirt eater (@nonvascularmoss) November 1, 2022

Is Klum playing 5D chess and subtly auditioning for a role in the eventual Dune 4? Probably not, but it’s still fun to think about. She told People in September that she even scared herself with the costume.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night. I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic. Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can’t take it off … So I’ll have to really breeze through it.”

She didn’t seem to mind it on the red carpet. It looked like she was having the time of her life.