Every Viking dreams of one day feasting with their forefathers in Valhalla, but for our protagonists in Vikings: Valhalla, that day might be fast approaching despite their young age.

Vikings: Valhalla is officially returning for another run on January 12, 2023, and its latest trailer, as you can see above, promises an adventure quickly spiraling out of control for our trio of lead characters.

Taking place more than a century after the events of the original series on the History channel and later Netflix, Valhalla centers around Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Sigurdsson as they try to make their way in the world in a period of volatility for the Danes and their Christian rulers in the new lands. All three characters have been taken out of real history pages, with Leif Erikson, in particular, standing out as the first European to have set foot in America almost 500 years before Christopher Columbus.

Netflix has also released an official poster, which you can check out below.

Valhalla also explores the end of an era for the Viking way of life, and according to its showrunner Jeb Stuart, the spinoff will end with the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066, officially marking the end of the Viking Age. Other historical figures who appear in the story include King Cnut the Great, Olaf Haraldsson, Queen Emma of Normandy, and Godwin of Wessex.

The series received acclaim in its first season, and evidently enough attention to warrant a second season at Netflix. The show may feature none of your beloved characters from the original, but according to the fandom, it does a well enough job of setting up a completely new ensemble. As for how long it’ll run, only time will answer that question for us.