Vince Vaughn and ‘Ted Lasso’ creator’s new series adds 3 cast members

Vince Vaughn finds himself in the middle of a career renaissance, having spent a while coasting by on the residual success of his 2000s popularity to churn out a succession of overly-familiar studio comedies that didn’t ask much more of him than recycling the same persona over and over again.

However, a series of acclaimed and wildly different performances in projects such as Brawl in Cell Block 99, Hacksaw Ridge, Dragged Across Concrete and Freaky have seen the actor deliver some of his best work in years. In another highly anticipated career move, Vaughn is heading to the small screen to headline Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence’s Apple blackly comic series Bad Monkey.

It marks just the third recurring TV role of his career after True Detective and a four-episode stint on Curb Your Enthusiasm, with the plot following Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy as he navigates the world of restaurant inspections, a serious fall from grace for the former detective. However, the discovery of a severed arm by a tourist pulls him into a conspiracy of greed and corruption, forcing him to prove his mettle.

As per Deadline, Bad Monkey has added three hugely talented cast members now that Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have come aboard. That’s quite the ensemble, and the show is shaping up to be one of Apple’s hottest in-development tickets.