Vincent D’Onofrio is ‘so happy’ that Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio, widely known for his character Wilson Fisk, a.k.a The Kingpin on Netflix’s Daredevil, had a few words to say about Charlie Cox returning as the blind vigilante.

Daredevil follows a blind attorney, Matt Murdock (Cox), who fights crime in New York City. Murdock became blind following a chemical spill in an accident. But instead of the incident limiting his abilities, it gave him superhuman senses.

In a recent interview, MCU head Kevin Feige stated that Cox would reprise his role as Daredevil if Marvel’s franchise decides to include the character in any upcoming projects.

Cox first played Daredevil in the Netflix series for three seasons from 2015 to 2018 and later in The Defenders series. The show combined other Netflix superheroes, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

As the news about Cox’s potential MCU role began circulating, his former Daredevil co-star expressed how happy he was for the actor. The 62-year-old stated that he loved the news because Cox “put so much” into the character in a distinct way.

So happy for Charlie Cox he really deserves this.

He's a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing DareDevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy https://t.co/rPxyAKH47a — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 6, 2021

D’Onofrio wasn’t the only one excited for his return. Comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz also sent his well-wishes to Cox as he possibly embarks on his new journey as the MCU’s Daredevil. In addition to his congratulatory tweet to Cox, Sienkiewicz also urged Kevin Feige and Marvel to consider D’Onofrio for the role of Kingpin. He wrote, “Congrats @charliecoxpic! Well-deserved fantastic news. Now, @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios, make damned sure @vincentdonofrio joins him as #Kingpin.” Sienkiewicz is famously known for his work in the Daredevil comics.

Despite the MCU news, no projects involving Cox have been officially announced as of yet.