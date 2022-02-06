Viral tweet compares Grogu’s ‘Star Wars’ dilemma to ‘High School Musical’

Even though it’s been made clear that only a Sith deals in absolutes, Luke Skywalker gave Grogu an ultimatum in the most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

After Din Djarin shows up to check in on his surrogate son, handing off a gift for Ahsoka Tano to deliver when she warns him against interrupting the little green guy’s Jedi training, Luke sits down with the small screen Star Wars universe’s most adorable character to offer him two choices.

He can either accept his Beskar and return to Mando’s side, or he can choose a lightsaber and continue walking down a path that connects him even closer to the Force. While having Grogu decide between one or the other flies in the face of the Jedi creed, a viral tweet that’s gained almost 20,000 likes has offered a comparison to another Disney-backed franchise, as you can see below.

For those thinking Grogu can only choose one path, remember that Troy Bolton chose basketball AND theatre. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 5, 2022

The last two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett have deviated away from the title character’s story significantly, although we shouldn’t be surprised when it was dubbed as The Mandalorian season 2.5 a long time ago. As a marketing and merchandising machine, Grogu is here for the long run, but we’ll just have to wait and see where his loyalties end up lying.