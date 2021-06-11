The Book Of Boba Fett Will Be The Mandalorian Season 2.5

The bad news is that we’ll be waiting a while for The Mandalorian season 3 to get here, but the good news is that The Book of Boba Fett should scratch the itch fans have for more of Din Djarin’s corner of the Star Wars universe. When the season 2 finale ended with a tease at Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter getting his own spinoff, fans worried it was replacing season 3. That’s not necessarily the case, though. Instead it’ll be more like “The Mandalorian season 2.5″.

At least, that’s how studio sources have described it in a new report from Collider that shines some light on the relationship between Boba Fett and its parent series. According to the outlet, it will be a “closely-linked spinoff”, mostly thanks to many characters from the Mando-verse appearing in it. There’s currently no word on exactly who, but obviously we know that Ming-Na Wen will be back as Fett’s right-hand woman, Fennec Shand, following her animated return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Collider also clarified that The Mandalorian won’t start production until the end of 2021 at the very earliest, meaning that a streaming release of late 2022 seems likely. The holdup is all to do with how busy leading man Pedro Pascal is right now, having HBO’s The Last of Us to shoot in the meantime. So maybe we shouldn’t expect Djarin to cameo in Boba Fett, but everyone else seems a possibility. Even Grogu, last seen with Luke Skywalker, going by the crew’s wrap-up shirts.

The Book of Boba Fett has now finished filming, with shooting pressing ahead with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series instead. While while that Ewan McGregor vehicle is due sometime next year, Morrison’s spinoff – which follows what happens next to Boba after taking over the Tatooine criminal underworld – is due up on Disney Plus this December.