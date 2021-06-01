The Book Of Boba Fett Crew T-Shirt May Reveal The Return Of [SPOILERS]

Boba Fett has been kicking ass in Star Wars ever since 1978, but it looks like his best adventures are ahead of him. After embarrassingly tumbling into the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, he made a triumphant comeback in The Mandalorian. The bounty hunter’s presence was very briefly teased in the first season before making his full debut in a Robert Rodriguez-directed episode of the next run.

He then went on to become a regular supporting character, aiding Din Djarin in his rescue of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), and allowing him to use Slave I after Din Djarin’s ship was destroyed. We last saw Fett in the post-credits scene, revealing that he and Fennec Shand had returned to Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, killed Bib Fortuna and assumed his role as underworld kingpin. We’ll see how that plays out in The Book of Boba Fett, set to arrive on Disney+ this December.

Exact details on what’ll happen have been hard to come by, though we may now have an interesting clue. A T-shirt for the show’s production team has leaked and shows two pieces of art. The rear sees Fett taking down a squad of enemies, which appear to include a Wookiee and a Gamorrean. But, on the front, we have the unmistakably cute visage of Grogu, as you can see below.

Thing is, Grogu is supposed to be undergoing Jedi training with Luke Skywalker at this point and there’s no obvious reason for Fett’s story to intertwine with his. Either the plots of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are set to dovetail more than we’d first thought, or they’ve simply included Grogu on the shirt because he’s a symbol of Disney+ Star Wars shows.

I suspect the latter is true, but when The Book of Boba Fett arrives later this year, I’m sure it’ll come with its fair share of surprises.