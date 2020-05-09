The Mandalorian Might’ve Already Secretly Introduced Boba Fett

Sparks are sure to fly when Boba Fett makes his long-awaited return on The Mandalorian. The iconic Star Wars bounty hunter has been confirmed to appear in the second season, as played by Temuera Morrison (the only plausible choice as he’s a clone of Jango Fett). But just because Fett and the Mandalorian wear similar armor, don’t expect them to be on the same side. After all, the Mandalorian takes his warrior religion very seriously, while Fett merely wears the armor because his dad did. Blasphemy.

But now, fans have pointed out that the show may have established Fett’s presence in the middle of the first season. In episode 5, “The Gunslinger,” we saw the Mandalorian trying to collect the bounty on Ming-Na Wen’s elite mercenary and assassin Fennec Shand. The episode ended on a mysterious note as she was approached by an unknown character whose boots made a distinctive sound. Almost like cowboy spurs…

That sound is a Boba Fett signature, as George Lucas intentionally gave him spurs to give him more of a Western vibe. You can clearly hear them in The Empire Strikes Back when he comes to Cloud City to collect his bounty, Han Solo.

Boba Fett surviving the Sarlaac pit he fell into in Return of the Jedi isn’t a huge surprise, either. In the old Legends canon, he went on to have many future adventures after blasting his way out of its guts. However, he might not be too long for this world. Fett isn’t seen or mentioned in any of the Sequel Trilogy movies, perhaps indicating that at some point over the next few seasons of the show he meets his end. For real this time.

Apparently production on the second run of The Mandalorian hasn’t been hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so plans are still for it to debut at the end of this year. Let’s hope we get a teaser trailer very soon.