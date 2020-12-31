Baby Yoda Will Reportedly Get His Own Lightsaber In The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2 concluded with an unexpected twist which had fans wondering how Jon Favreau would continue to chronicle the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his ward Baby Yoda.

Of course, the show had been building towards that monumental ending for some time. In fact, for almost two seasons, we had seen The Child perform seemingly impossible tasks with the Force. And as is the case with all talented individuals in Star Wars, he needed special training to be able to focus his abilities and protect himself.

Though as Ahsoka revealed in “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Grogu has the potential to fall to the Dark Side under the wrong circumstances, the same fate that befell Anakin Skywalker two decades prior to the events of the show. But now that he’s in the hands of Luke Skywalker, it’s safe to say that he’ll turn out differently, notwithstanding the Jedi Master’s failure with Ben Solo, of course.

Right now, the real question is how Baby Yoda and Mando will be reunited in future seasons. Fans have proposed a number of scenarios as to how that could play out, but a recent report by insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the scoop on his Patreon page, says that Grogu will return in the guise of a trained Jedi, wielding his very own lightsaber, no less.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the series decided to take a time jump between seasons 2 and 3, but what that could mean for The Child, specifically, is anyone’s guess at this point. We can likely expect him to grow up and look different, though, perhaps resembling Master Yoda from the Skywalker Saga a bit more.

Unfortunately, Richtman doesn’t specify when, exactly, this will happen, but it’s certainly an intriguing prospect and for now, you can let us know what you hope to see next from Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3 in the usual place below.