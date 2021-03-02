Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals First Look At Fennec Shand

May the 4th – aka Star Wars day – is getting closer and each year Lucasfilm and Disney find something new to celebrate. This year we’re hoping to see a few more peeks at the many Disney+ series currently in production, as well as potentially some news on upcoming movies. But the main attraction this year will be Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

This is a new animated series that follows the adventures of The Clone Wars‘ ‘Clone Force 99’, a unique squad of clone troopers each with special skills that make them more effective and deadly than ‘yer regular grunt. Along for the ride is The Mandalorian‘s crack shot and expert assassin Fennec Shand, as played by Ming-Na Wen.

Now, courtesy of Lucasfilm celebrating Women’s History month with a series of Star Wars phone wallpapers, we have our first look at her in the show, as you can see below:

The Bad Batch will be set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, so roughly 20 years before Shand’s first on-screen appearance in The Mandalorian. Presumably we’ll see her near the beginning of her career as her backstory indicates she was trained by the Hutt Clan at an early age as an enforcer and hitwoman. As such, she’s likely to be something of an antagonist in the show, though we may see her learning a few useful tricks from these expert soldiers.

Wen is voicing Shand and has teased that Dave Filoni has plans to flesh out her past. In an interview with StarWars.com she said:

“Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec! It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on May 4th, and then air weekly from May 7th.