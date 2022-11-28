Virtual hands ready to be thrown as ‘Star Wars’ fans rank the live-action Disney Plus shows
We can’t seem to help but stack all of our favorite and least favorite films and shows against one another, blissfully aware of the Twitter flame wars that inevitably start from going public with these opinions. But when all of your choices stem from a canon as hefty as Star Wars, with a fan base of comparable notoriety, you’d best be ready to strap in for some takes that vaporize brain cells all across the galaxy.
We speak, of course, of the never-ending four-way war between Star Wars‘ live-action Disney Plus library, consisting of Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian.
Anyone who’s been keeping up with the internet, and our own coverage, in particular, knows that Andor has set a brand-new standard for Star Wars as far as most people seem to be concerned. But, the Rogue One prequel has also proven that you can lay claim to masterful dialogue, deft plot beats, and more fantastic performances than you can shake a bowl of blue milk at, but that still won’t be enough for those who need explosions to make their consumption worthwhile.
Some responders woke up on the wrong side of the galaxy this morning.
In terms of the rankings themselves, Andor and The Mandalorian often found themselves tangoing for the top spot.
The moral of the story is to let people enjoy what they enjoy, if for no other reason than it might distract them from sharing a take on Andor that makes us fear for the future of media literacy.
Andor, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all available to stream on Disney Plus.