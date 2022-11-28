Virtual hands ready to be thrown as ‘Star Wars’ fans rank the live-action Disney Plus shows

We can’t seem to help but stack all of our favorite and least favorite films and shows against one another, blissfully aware of the Twitter flame wars that inevitably start from going public with these opinions. But when all of your choices stem from a canon as hefty as Star Wars, with a fan base of comparable notoriety, you’d best be ready to strap in for some takes that vaporize brain cells all across the galaxy.

We speak, of course, of the never-ending four-way war between Star Wars‘ live-action Disney Plus library, consisting of Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian.

Rank the current four live action Star Wars shows pic.twitter.com/qBuDiIeVcR — JediMasterDaniel96 (@DanRS87) November 26, 2022

Anyone who’s been keeping up with the internet, and our own coverage, in particular, knows that Andor has set a brand-new standard for Star Wars as far as most people seem to be concerned. But, the Rogue One prequel has also proven that you can lay claim to masterful dialogue, deft plot beats, and more fantastic performances than you can shake a bowl of blue milk at, but that still won’t be enough for those who need explosions to make their consumption worthwhile.

Finished andor and still cannot understand how people like it. It moved sooo slow and stayed boring — kristine 🖤 (@kristineeeee) November 27, 2022

I'm not against a slower form of storytelling but Andor's pace makes a glacier feel like it's traveling through hyperspace. — Jakob Fel (@JakobFel) November 27, 2022

Damn so all the replies I'm seeing good on Andor I watched like 2 episodes and didn't understand what I was supposed to look for — F3F3F3 (@Elementcitys) November 28, 2022

Some responders woke up on the wrong side of the galaxy this morning.

In terms of the rankings themselves, Andor and The Mandalorian often found themselves tangoing for the top spot.

1) Andor (génial 🤩)

2) The Mandalorian (excellent 😎)

3)The Book Of Boba Fett ( ouais 🙂)

4) Obi-Wan Kenobi (… 😮‍💨) — N҉y҉T҉x҉ (@NyTxSw) November 28, 2022

1. Mando

2. Andor

3. Obi Wan

4. Boba — Afton (@Afton243) November 28, 2022

1. ANDOR

2. MANDALORIAN

3. BOBA FETT

4. OBIWAN KENOBI — Farîss BenRix ۞ فارس بينريكس ۞ ⴼⴰⵔⵉⵙ ⴱⴻⵏⵔⵉⵅ (@FBenrix) November 28, 2022

1. Andor (Easily the best, especially the bricks)

2. Mando (Some good and bad, but decent)

3. Kenobi (Terrible, had to force myself to watch)

4. Boba Fett (Seriously what even was this?) — Nbow (@Nbow_OW) November 27, 2022

The moral of the story is to let people enjoy what they enjoy, if for no other reason than it might distract them from sharing a take on Andor that makes us fear for the future of media literacy.

Andor, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all available to stream on Disney Plus.