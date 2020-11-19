AMC Announces The Walking Dead Season 10C Premiere Date

We finally know when to expect The Walking Dead back on our screens. The future of the post-apocalyptic drama was thrown into doubt earlier this year over the pandemic, but eventually we learned what AMC had planned for their flagship series. A jumbo-sized season 11 will be the show’s last, but that won’t kick off until fall 2021. In the meantime, a mini-season of six new episodes will tide us over.

We’d previously just been told that these installments would air early next year, but today, the network revealed exactly when we can expect the first one to premiere. Episode 10×17 “Home Sweet Home” will debut on February 28th, 2021. Those who are subscribed to AMC+, though, will be able to catch the outing, and those that follow, three days early.

AMC announced the news along with a new clip from a virtual table read of the first episode, which features Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron) and series newcomer Robert Patrick. The Terminator 2 legend will be joining the show for season 10C, though his character’s name is deliberately kept under wraps in this video.

Those in the UK may wish to know that these episodes will premiere just a day later on FOX UK. FOX’s tweet about the news also revealed the titles of the six outings. Following “Home Sweet Home” is 10×18 “Find Me,” 10×19 “One More,” 10×20 “Splinter,” 10×21 “Diverged” and, last but not least, 10×22 “Here’s Negan.” The finale is clearly the one where Hilarie Burton Morgan will show up in flashbacks as Negan’s late wife Lucille.

There are exciting times ahead, then, on The Walking Dead front. And remember, it’s not like we’re starving now, either, as Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond air new episodes Sundays on AMC.