The Walking Dead May Be Ending After Season 12

The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC almost a decade ago, and in the years since it’s been with us, it’s managed to amass a huge fanbase, which is pretty impressive seeing as we’re now living in a time where the entertainment landscape is already very, very crowded with zombies and post-apocalyptic TV shows and movies.

But nothing lasts forever and with The Walking Dead currently making its way through its tenth season, fans have begun to wonder how much longer it can go on for. We know that AMC has already renewed it for an eleventh run, but nothing’s been locked in past that just yet, and it seems that’s because things are indeed about to wind down.

While nothing’s been decided on at the moment, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff back in March, and that an Aladdin sequel was in the works, both of which we now know to be true – say that the current thinking at AMC is to do two more seasons of The Walking Dead before bringing things to a close and focusing on the spinoffs.

Again, we want to stress that the network hasn’t made any final decisions just yet, but ending the show after season 12 would certainly make a great deal of sense. Not only have ratings been falling further and further, but many fans feel that The Walking Dead began running out of steam years ago, with it widely agreed upon that the show peaked in season 5/6.

Besides, like we said above, it wouldn’t be like the brand would just die out, as AMC’s still got a number of other TWD-related projects that have a long life ahead of them. There’s Fear the Walking Dead continuing to go strong, while there’s also that upcoming youth-oriented spinoff and Andrew Lincoln’s movie trilogy all coming down the pipeline soon, showing that while the show that started it all may be winding down, there’s still a lot of gas left in the tank for the property overall.

But again, right now the network hasn’t officially announced when they plan on ending The Walking Dead and bringing down the curtain after season 12 is just what’s being discussed internally. We’ll of course let you know should we hear anything more about this, but in the meantime, season 10 continues every Sunday on AMC.