The Walking Dead EP Teases Maggie And Negan’s Next Meeting

Maggie is finally coming back to The Walking Dead next episode, after Lauren Cohan exited early on in season 9. While it’ll be heartwarming to see her reunite with her old friends, fans are mostly interested in seeing how Maggie reacts to Negan. The former Savior has changed in a big way since she left before the time jump as not only is he out of his jail cell, but he’s also fighting alongside the good guys now.

Seeing as this is the man who brutally murdered her husband Glenn, Maggie is unlikely to be willing to turn the other cheek. And while speaking on the TWD virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home last Friday, showrunner Angela Kang offered some hints at how things will go down when the pair meet again in the delayed season 10B finale. Among other things, she teased that it’s not going to be “easy” for either of them.

“Look, Negan killed Maggie’s husband, and burnt down her house, so it’s just not going to be an easy road, I think, for either of them,” Kang said. “And Negan’s been on this whole other journey while she’s been gone, but it’s sort of like Maggie is coming in and she hasn’t seen any of that.”

As Kang reminds us, during his undercover mission with the Whisperers, Negan helped burn down Hilltop. He may have been doing it for the long-term goal of winning over Alpha so that he could kill her, but it’s no doubt going to be yet another mark against him in Maggie’s eyes.

Kang continued:

“What [Maggie] knows is she comes back and Hilltop is destroyed, and the guy that she thought she left to rot in prison is out walking around with everybody else. These two have to figure out how to occupy the same space. So it will hopefully be really fun.”

New Walking Dead Posters Urge Viewers To Wear Masks 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cohan has previously hinted that it’s all a question of whether Maggie has decided to let go of her anger against Negan since we last saw her, when she went to kill him but couldn’t go through with it. Meanwhile, Morgan has pitched an interesting idea: he’d like to see Negan bond with Maggie’s young son Hershel.

The Walking Dead season 10B concludes when the finale airs October 4th on AMC. A six-episode season 10C is then set to arrive in early 2021.