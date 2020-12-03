First Ever Walking Dead Holiday Special Coming Next Week

The first ever Walking Dead Holiday Special is coming next week and the hour-long event will air exclusively on AMC+. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, it’ll feature a bunch of the post-apocalyptic drama’s best loved stars as they reflect on TWD past, present and future.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special will include a line-up of many of the series’ current cast, as well as a couple of special guests from the show’s history. These include Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Cassady McClincy (Lydia) and Lauren Ridloff (Connie). Not to mention Emily Kinney (Beth Greene) and IronE Singleton (T-Dog). TWD chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang are also joining in on the fun.

If you’re wondering how it’s going to be a holiday special, Christmas classics will be performed throughout the event. Expect to find out some new exciting tidbits about the next batch of episodes, too, as it’ll feature a glimpse at a virtual table read of one of the upcoming installments.

The cast and crew recently wrapped up work on season 10C, six episodes that were specifically designed to be made during the pandemic. The shoot went smoothly and all of them were filmed within six weeks. The anthology-type outings will include a catch up with Maggie, following her return in the season 10B finale, and one dedicated to exploring Negan’s origins. Also expect more from the Commonwealth, who were introduced at the end of the last episode when Eugene and co. were accosted by Stormtrooper-like soldiers.

The Walking Dead will return properly at the end of February. But while we wait for that, the holiday special can be enjoyed on AMC+ from Sunday, December 13th.