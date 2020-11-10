Watch: The Walking Dead Season 10C Table Read Clip Teases Upcoming Episode

There are just 30 episodes left of The Walking Dead. The long-running show recently wrapped up its tenth season, setting in motion the events of the series’ conclusion with the appearance of high tech soldiers from the Commonwealth. But despite being officially over, there’s still a bit more to come before the eleventh and final run. And to fill the lengthy gap between now and then, we’re getting a six-episode season 10C in Spring 2021.

That’s in production at the moment and to whet our appetites, AMC has been releasing videos of the table reads. Last month, we got a clip from “Home Sweet Home,” showing the reunion of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), just after the Whisperer War had concluded.

Now, they’ve followed that up with another ‘clip’ from an episode titled “Splinter.” This one features Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and new character Princess (Paola LÃ¡zaro) captured and imprisoned inside train cars by the Commonwealth. The video is fairly short, but seems to hint that the last arc of the series will see our heroes unwillingly transported to the Commonwealth’s base.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Photos Tease Beta's Revenge 1 of 8

After season 11, the core show will conclude, but The Walking Dead fans won’t be left out in the cold. Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes is confirmed to return in a movie trilogy alongside Pollyanna McIntoshâ€™s Anne and (probably) Danai Guriraâ€™s Michonne. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in delays and a debate over releasing films on VOD has caused a major rift to form between Universal and AMC Theatres, but theyâ€™re expected to shoot fairly soon.

We also have season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead coming in October 2020, as well as more of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. There’ve been subtle hints that these two shows are building towards the movies, too, which may be about finally developing a cure or vaccine for the walker pathogen.

In any case, let’s hope we get more table reads from season 10C soon so that we can begin to figure out the future direction of The Walking Dead.