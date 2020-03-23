You can go ahead and add Michonne’s name to the growing list of characters to exit The Walking Dead.

During last night’s rather emotional “What We Become,” Danai Gurira’s certified badass was given the send-off she deserves, leaving many to wonder whether that cliffhanger finale will lead to a potential reunion with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

Let’s not forget that AMC’s creative team are busy hashing out a movie trilogy for Lincoln’s fan-favorite, with the first installment seemingly on course to premiere later this year – you know, assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t put paid to that plan. So, in light of Michonne’s swan song, can we expect to see The Walking Dead stage a reunion between two of the show’s beloved characters? In short: we’ll see.

Chatting to Variety in the aftermath of last night’s episode, Danai Gurira began by outlining the fact that series showrunner Angela Kang was given an end-point for Michonne – perhaps another sure-fire sign that AMC plan to transition the character over to the big screen? We’ll leave that one to you.

How do you get Michonne that vulnerable? The answer is you have to drug the heck out of her. I had never heard of [jimson weed] before. Then I looked it up and I read some stories from people who had taken it and I was like, ‘Holy goodness, what we show is very mild.’

When The Walking Dead viewers were first introduced to Michonne, Danai Gurira’s survivor kept her personal life close and her katana even closer. Slowly but surely, though, that character arc slowly unraveled, leading to the moment when Rick and Michonne became a power couple.

Gurira continued:

“I’m very thankful for the aspects of how [Michonne] got to evolve. In the beginning, that person with a heart was peaking through the armor a little bit going, ‘Hey, let me out.’ Something about Andrea made her open it up a little bit, and then a little bit more and a little bit more. She had to go through so much trial and error before she could be someone who was trusted in this group and loved in this group.” Asked whether she’ll reprise the role of Michonne for AMC’s movie trilogy: “We’ll see.”

The Walking Dead‘s 10th season continues this coming weekend with “Look at the Flowers.” There are now just three episodes to go before the season 10 finale. It’s called “A Certain Doom,” so we have a sneaking suspicion that there will be some more causalities before things wind down for the summer.