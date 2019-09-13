AMC Reveals The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode Titles And Synopses

The Walking Dead returns in less than a month and now it seems we finally have some concrete details about the first half of season 10, as the titles for the eight episodes that will comprise season 10A have made their way online.

As you can see down below, they’re joined by synopses for the first five episodes as well, as is AMC’s practice to keep spoilers to a minimum. The brief summaries that we do have don’t give anything major away, but feel free to look away now if you’re waiting for next month to find out what happens.

10×01: Lines We Cross

The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization. 10×02: We are the End of the World

The origins of Alpha and Beta are revealed; Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead; the Whisperers create their herds. 10×03: Ghosts

The threat of the Whisperers return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria; in the meantime, Carol battles with the need for revenge. 10×04: Silence the Whisperers

Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan; back at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue 10×05: What it Always is

Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret.[1] 10×06: Bonds 10×07: Open your Eyes 10×08: The World Before

So, what can we tell from this new info? Well, episode 2 looks to feature some flashbacks that’ll explain Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) shared past. As things develop, it looks like Negan’s role will increase, too. As for who idolizes him in episode 5, that could be Judith, as their unexpected friendship has been already established. But what could Ezekiel be keeping a secret?

Notable by her absence in these synopses is Michonne, which is surprising as we’ve been promised a meaty role for Danai Gurira in season 10, despite this being the actress’ last year on board the show. She’s expected to stick around for much of the length of the season, just not in every single episode. Her exit is thought to be open-ended though so that she can return in those Andrew Lincoln spinoff movies.

The Walking Dead season 10 kicks off, apparently with the premiere “Lines We Cross,” on Sunday, October 6th on AMC. Don’t miss it.