It’s coming up to two whole months now that we’ve been waiting for The Walking Dead season 10 finale. Originally scheduled to air on April 12th, the episode was pulled from release due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing post-production from being completed. We’ve been promised that the finale will air as a standalone on AMC sometime later this year, but in the meantime, we’ve been left to wonder what awaits the survivors as they face the Whisperers for the last time.

Thankfully, we’ve now got perhaps our best tease yet at what’s to come in the episode, which is ominously titled “A Certain Doom.” Producer Greg Nicotero, who also directed the finale, has hinted at what we can expect when it eventually arrives. First of all, he promised it’ll pick up immediately after the nail-biting cliffhanger of the penultimate episode.

“It’s one of my favorite episodes of the season,” Nicotero told FANDOM. “What’s great about our show, and what Angela [Kang, showrunner] has done so well, is really kept the momentum of the story moving forward. Where we last left everyone was that Beta and the horde was surrounding the tower, and the finale picks up right where we left off.”

Nicotero then went on to say that the finale won’t leave anyone out and will touch on various characters and their storylines, specifically highlighting Daryl, Negan, Beta and Carol.

“There’s a lot of character storylines that are [addressed] — you get little bits of information here, here, here, and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale,” Nicotero said. “We address lots of stuff with Daryl, lots of stuff with Negan, lots of stuff with Beta, lots of stuff with Carol.”

Thanks to the release of a sneak peak at the finale, we know that Lauren Cohan will be back as Maggie at long last, after leaving the show in early season 9. It looks like Maggie’s return will be properly unveiled in the final minutes of the episode, too, as Nicotero teases that the last scene is jaw-dropping.

“I think it’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is in the finale, and it tees us up so well for Season 11 that it’s a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it. Because the last two minutes of the finale, people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

We’ve previously learned that there’s not too much more work needed to get it up to scratch, so hopefully once the TV industry starts going again we can expect The Walking Dead season 10 finale shortly afterwards.