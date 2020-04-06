The Walking Dead Season 10 Ended On A Huge Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead season 10 came to an impromptu close last night, with episode 15 “The Tower.” Originally intended as the penultimate installment, it was upgraded to the finale when the concluding chapter of the run was pulled from schedules, due to the coronavirus crisis interrupting the post-production process. The episode’s shocking cliffhanger, then, which was supposed to only keep us guessing for a week, is now a nail-biting ending that we’ll have to wait ages to see resolved.

“The Tower” saw Beta launching his revenge on the survivors for the death of Alpha, with the former second-in-command now taking charge of the Whisperers and claiming the evacuated Alexandria. But last time we saw him, Beta was leading his walker army to the old hospital tower where the gathered peoples of the three communities have retreated. With the undead surrounding them, our heroes apparently have no way out.

Daryl and Judith were outside of the compound during all this and are currently on their way back after receiving a broken distress call via walkie-talkie. Carol and Kelly are likewise elsewhere, having been sent to retrieve car parts for Luke. Aaron and Alden’s fates aren’t looking good, either, as while attempting to tail the walkers, they ended up being captured by the Whisperers.

Over in the B-story, meanwhile, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and their new ally Princess are continuing their mission to rendezvous with Stephanie, but they’re losing hope that they’re actually going to make it. Of course, we’re pretty confident they will so that they can encounter the Commonwealth and probably Maggie, too. In fact, you can get your first look at Lauren Cohan’s return to the show in the sneak peek at the finale, ominously titled “A Certain Doom,” in the player above.

We don’t know exactly how long it’s going to be before The Walking Dead can wrap up season 10, but it’s going to be one tough wait. That’s for sure.