The news that The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale would be delayed until later in 2020 came as a huge blow to fans of AMC’s hit zombie drama. As things stand, though, tonight’s episode “The Tower,” is the last we’ll see of the show for a while, with no one really sure when it’ll return to wrap things up.

But when it does reach our screens again, we know that we can at least look forward to finally – finally! – seeing Lauren Cohan’s Maggie back in action. She’ll make her long-awaited return in the season 10 finale, episode 10×16, and given that it’ll be the first time she’s been on The Walking Dead since episode 9×05, fans are pretty hyped.

Better yet is that thanks to the sneak peek up above, we even have our first look at Maggie in the finale, with the character glimpsed in a few shots in the video, which also teases what else we can expect. And all things considered, it looks like it’s going to be a very thrilling conclusion to what’s been a solid run so far.

“People who watched the sneak previews will see that Maggie is back, and that’s going to be part of the story,” showrunner Angela Kang explained to ComicBook.com. “Carol feels like she’s got a lot to make up for. She’ll be stepping up. We obviously have Daryl in a position of leadership. And Beta, and Negan, there’s a lot of people with a lot of beef against each other, so that’s all going to come to a head, too.”

Indeed, season 10’s been a massive improvement over the past couple of years, with the show doing a fantastic job with the Whisperer arc and having several characters step up in a big way in the absence of Rick Grimes. Which proves that The Walking Dead can indeed succeed without its beloved main protagonist, who anchored the series for so long before departing last year.

But circling back to Maggie, and you can expect to see the fan favorite in action again when the AMC show returns to wrap up its tenth season. When that’ll be, we don’t yet know, but watch this space for more.