AMC Knows When All The Walking Dead Shows Are Coming Back

The Walking Dead season 10 should have wrapped up over two months ago, but due to the pandemic holding up the TV industry, the much-anticipated final episode has been delayed indefinitely. Fans have been waiting patiently for news on the episode ever since, but though we’ve got the occasional update from the cast and crew, AMC has yet to specify a new air date for the installment, titled “A Certain Doom.”

Just because they haven’t released one, though, that doesn’t mean they don’t have one. It turns out that the network does have a planned new air date for the finale, they just haven’t made it known to the public yet. While speaking on CartoonistKayfabe, TWD creator Robert Kirkman revealed that he knows the relevant dates for when the show will return, but he can’t say them at this time.

The old Walking Dead show will be coming back. We’ll be airing — I know dates. I don’t think they’re public,” Kirkman said. “But we have the finale of [Season 10] … there will be more Walking Dead television for you to watch at some point in the future.”

The Walking Dead Actress Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Filming On First Ever Episode 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kirkman’s “dates” comment suggests AMC knows what they’re doing with more than just the season 10 finale. Presumably, the other dates he’s aware of include the premiere dates for the next season of Fear and the debut run of new spinoff Walking Dead: World Beyond. Possibly even Walking Dead season 11, though that will be a while off as filming has yet to begin on it.

As recently reported, California is allowing movie and TV productions to go ahead again as lockdown measures ease, so the The Walking Dead team should be able to return to work to complete post-production on the finale in the near future. It’s known that it was almost finished before the quarantine was implemented, so it shouldn’t take too long to get here. In fact, it could easily land on AMC sometime in July.