The Walking Dead Season 10B Promo May Reveal Who Dies Next

AMC just dropped the most ominous teaser yet for The Walking Dead season 10B. The stage is set for the next nail-biting phase of our heroes’ conflict with the Whisperers, which must mean – in true TWD style – that multiple characters are about to meet their fate. And this promo may give us a big hint at the not one, not two but three survivors who won’t make it into season 11.

The trailer highlights 10 characters, bleached of color and surrounded by a blood-red background. Once you’ve excluded Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst), that leaves eight survivors. That’s a deliberate callback to the Whisperers’ hideous massacre of eight people from across the communities – including Tara, Henry and Enid – back in season 9. The connection is made obvious by the artwork alluding to their zombified heads on pikes.

Who will rise and who will fall? #TWD returns on 2.23. pic.twitter.com/neLI8z2paY — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2020

So, clearly another load of demises are on the way. But which of these eight characters – Daryl (Norman Reedus), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride) or Michonne (Danai Gurira) – will be among them?

Well, it appears that this promo is pointing the fickle finger of death at Rosita, Gabriel and Alpha herself. Note the use of ravens in the artwork behind the characters, along with their caws on the soundtrack, only when those three survivors are highlighted and no one else. Ravens are typically connected with death in myths and legends.

As ComicBook.com points out, ravens are interpreted in Serbian culture as messengers of death letting wives know when their husbands have died in war. So, could this be a sign that Gabriel will die and Rosita will mourn him? Perhaps. Meanwhile, the hint that Alpha’s days are numbered isn’t a surprise, considering what happens to her in the comics.

Remember, Gurira is exiting the show as well this season, though Michonne isn’t expected to perish and is likely crossing over into those Rick Grimes movies. But clearly, we should still anticipate a lot of bloodshed to come in The Walking Dead season 10B, which kicks off on AMC from Sunday, February 23rd.