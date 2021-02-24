The Walking Dead Season 10C Will Reveal The Origin Story Of Daryl’s Dog

The Walking Dead season 10C will reveal Negan’s origin story at long last, we all know that, but it turns out that the next batch of episodes of the post-apocalyptic drama will also tell the beginnings of another character. Ever wondered how Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon got his dog, Dog, during the time jump? Well, wonder no more, as the tale will be told in episode 10×18 “Find Me.”

On The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special, which aired on AMC this past weekend, showrunner Angela Kang teased that the second installment out of six of 10C will flashback to how Daryl discovered Dog as a puppy. So, expect some cuteness mixed in with your usual zombie-filled gloom. “We will get to see a little Dog, a little baby puppy Dog,” Kang teased. “The Dog origin story.”

“Find Me” will also introduce Leah, who may be Dog’s original owner. Kang hinted that Daryl might have “met his match” with Leah, too. “I think Leah, without giving too much away, Leah is formidable,” the EP stated. She went on to explain that Daryl and Leah “have a very complex situation that arises after they meet” as well, saying the following:

“So we wanted to tell this story from Daryl’s past, and I don’t want to say too much more, but let people kind of see how it unfolds between them.”

Season 10C will take an anthology-like approach, with each week shining a light on a different character or groups of characters. For instance, the opener focuses on Maggie, having returned home in the last episode, with other outings seeing Daryl and Carol embarking on an important mission and Eugene and company being incarcerated by the Commonwealth. Negan’s beginnings will then be explored in the season finale.

The Walking Dead episode 10×17 “Home Sweet Home” is available now for AMC+ subscribers and airs on AMC this Sunday, February 28th. Don’t miss it.